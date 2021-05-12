Khan Market Oxygen Racket Case: Navneet Kalra Cheated Buyers, Allege Delhi Police

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police probing the Khan Market oxygen concentrator racket case has alleged that Navneet Kalra, the owner of Dyal Opticals and Khan Chaha Restaurant, was allegedly cheating buyers by holding their payment and not delivering them anything.

"Buyers wanted full refund as oxygen concentrators sold by Navneet were below average in terms of quality. Buyers wanted to replace the oxygen concentrators, but he was not doing that," the crime branch said in the probe letter accessed by Republic TV. The Crime Branch has also alleged that the buyers found that their were snags in the medical quipment and they often called for replacement.

"One needy person was first asked to pay 49000, later Navneet Kalra forced him to pay 55,000 and the oxygen concentrator was not performing well too. Purity of the oxygen was 48% which is very low," said a senior police official. The official said that Navneet Kalra had collected advance payments from the needy persons and was not delivering the oxygen concentrators.

He said that all that his shipment of the said items were held and he kept on increasing the price. He eventually didn't supply the oxygen concentrators to few people and neither did he refund their payment. The employees who were arrested have confessed that they were charging exorbitant prices from COVID patients and thus they were taking undue advantage of the crisis.