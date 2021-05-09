Khan Market Oxygen Racket: O2 Concentrators Sold For 50-70K, Delhi Police Seizes Invoices

In the latest development in the Khan Market Oxygen racket, the Delhi Police on Friday seized invoices that have shown that the Oxygen concentrators were being sold for as high as Rs 70,000 under the black market business.

As per the invoices, exorbitant prices of nearly 3-4 folds were being charged for each Oxygen concentrator which had been procured in bulk for not more than Rs 14,000 to Rs 16,000 from Hong Kong and China. Amid the shortage and Oxygen crisis, these were being sold in India between Rs 50,000- Rs 70,000. Nearly 5,000 such Oxygen concentrators were sold in April 2021, and another 1,800 in May at the hiked prices.

Meanwhile, the hunt for businessman Navneet Kalra who was allegedly behind the operation is still ongoing. The latest intel had reported his whereabouts in Uttarakhand. The Delhi Police has conducted several raids in both states to nab the prime accused.

Khan Market Oxygen racket

The racket, currently being probed by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch, came to the limelight after 500 fake oxygen concentrators were seized from popular restaurants in the city including Khan Chacha, a famous and age-old eatery in the Khan Market area of the capital. This was followed by several more raids and the arrest of a number of persons in relation to the black-marketing and hoarding. As per the investigation, orders were initially taken through the X Factor application following which orders from other sources including social media were accepted.

The Delhi Police has also conducted raids at London-based businessman Gaggan Duggal's farmhouses at Fatehpur Beri and Sainik Farms. As per sources, as many as 650 Oxygen concentrators were issued in the name of Duggal who allegedly took Kalra's help in peddling them via restaurants in Khan market amid the Oxygen crisis.

Delhi Police's Public Relations Officer (PRO) Chinmoy Biswal said that a total of 303 FIRs have so far been registered in connection with several incidents.