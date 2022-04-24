Khandu bats for strengthening Arunachal-Sikkim bond

Itanagar, Apr 24 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday said his state can learn from the success stories of tourism, organic farming, education and health sectors of Sikkim.

Both Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh hold promises in agriculture, horticulture, hydropower, and sports sectors, Khandu said.

“We believe that with common efforts, shared knowledge, and active cooperation between the two states, we can bring prosperity and happiness,” a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) quoted Khandu as saying.

Hosting the first cultural exchange programme between the two states in the presence of respective chief ministers at Dirang in West Kameng district, Khandu expressed hope that the Sikkim government will collaborate with Arunachal Pradesh for sustainable and mutual development.

He said Ladakh should be included in such programmes in the future citing cultural similarities between the people of Ladakh, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh Welcoming his Sikkim counterpart Prem Singh Tamang, the Arunachal Pradesh chief minister said “… considering the long historical relationship between Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh we should strengthen this bond by increasing the exchange of ideas and the rich culture and traditions that both our states share.” As Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim are treasure houses of folklore, folk songs, traditional medicine, spiritual healing systems, innate knowledge of mountains, rivers, topography, and medicinal plants, Khandu advocated holding such regular cultural exchange programmes.

Asserting that Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed a sea change in the last few decades in terms of both material and human resource development, Khandu emphasised the need to strengthen the bond between Northeastern states on issues like preservation of the ecosystem, cultural trade, tourism, and harnessing of human capital.

“To bring about ‘mountain perspective’ in the national and sub-national planning and policymaking, we hope to collaborate with the government of Sikkim to address our common developmental issues and ensure mutual prosperity in our states,” the chief minister said. On the occasion, Khandu dedicated the newly constructed Gyalchen Karma Thrinley Tenne Monastery in the picturesque Sangti Valley to the people.

Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju was also present.

The programme was marked by performances by various cultural troupes from Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and neighbouring country Bhutan.