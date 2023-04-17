Kharge Demands PM Modi To Hold Decennial Census, Make Caste Sensus An Intregral Part

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, April 16 demanding that the decennial Census that should have been conducted in 2021 be done right away, and a Caste Census be made its integral part.

In his letter to Prime Minister, Kharge said, "I am writing to you to once again place on record the demand of the Indian National Congress for an up-to-date Caste Census. My colleagues and I have raised this demand earlier in both Houses of Parliament on a number of occasions as have leaders of many other Opposition parties."

Kharge further said that, the UPA Government conducted a Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) during 2011-12 covering some 25 crore households. "For a number of reasons, however, the caste data could not get published even though Congress and other MPs demanded its release after your government came to power in May 2014," Kharge added.

He said, "In the absence of an updated Caste Census, I am afraid a reliable database so very essential for meaningful social justice and empowerment programs, particularly for OBCs, is incomplete. This Census is the responsibility of the Union Government."

Kharge said that a regular decennial Census was to be carried out in 2021 but it has not yet been conducted, hence, we demand that it be done immediately and that a comprehensive Caste Census be made its integral part.

Rahul Gandhi's caste census salvo at PM Modi

Mallikarjun Kharge's letter to PM Modi came after Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday, April 16 during an election rally in Karnataka's Kolar, claimed that there are only 7 percent of other backward castes, Dalits and tribals as secretaries in the central government and demanded the 50 percent on reservation be removed.

"UPA in 2011 did the caste-based census. It has the data of all the castes. PM Modi, you talk of OBCs. Make that data public. Let the nation know how many OBCs, Dalits, and tribals are there in the country," Gandhi said at the Congress' 'Jai Bharat' election rally in Kolar for the upcoming Karnataka polls.

"Please release the caste census data so that the nation knows how much is the population of OBCs, Dalits, and tribals. If you don't do this, then it is an insult to the OBCs. Also, remove the cap of 50 percent on reservations," Rahul Gandhi said.