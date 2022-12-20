Kharge Refuses To Apologise For 'chuha' Remark Against PM Modi Amid Uproar In Parliament

The row over Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge intensified on Tuesday as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded an apology from the grand old party over the indecent remarks made by its president against the saffron party.

Meanwhile, Kharge on the other hand refused to issue an apology as he claimed that he said it outside the Parliament. Further maintaining his stand, he reiterated that BJP had no role in the freedom struggle.

The development came after Kharge while addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Alwar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday said that "not even a dog of the BJP was lost for the country" while Congress leaders sacrificed their lives and helped India attain Independence. He also stated that the saffron party speaks like a lion, but act like a mouse.

Notably, Kharge's remarks came in a bid to target the BJP over the recent India-China clash along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector.

Kharge maintains his stand in Parliament

Amid the ongoing calls for apology from BJP leaders, Congress chief Malliakarjun Kharge in Parliament hailed his party leaders like Indira Gandhi for sacrificing themselves for the country and questioned the saffron party again over their role in the freedom struggle.

Speaking in Parliament, the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, "What I said during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan's Alwar was outside the House. What I said was politically outside the House, not inside. There is no need to discuss that here. Secondly, I can still say that they had no role in the freedom struggle. They are 'maafi maangne waale log'...What role did you play."

"If I repeat what I said outside, it'll get difficult for them. 'Maafi maangne waale log' are asking people who fought the freedom struggle to apologise. I said Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed themselves. Who among you gave your life for the unity of this country?" he asked.

BJP demands apology

Demanding an apology from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the language Kharge used was very unfortunate and indecent. Terming Kharge's remarks as baseless, Goyal said that the Congress leader attempted to present lies before the nation and therefore, he should apologise.

"Yesterday, LoP Mallikarjun Kharge gave an indecent speech in Alwar. The language used is unfortunate. I condemn the manner in which he used indecent language, said baseless things and attempted to present lies before the nation. I demand an apology from him," Union minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal said.

"He (Mallikarjun Kharge) should apologise to the BJP, the Parliament and the people of this country who formed the BJP govt with an absolute majority. He (Kharge) gave us a glimpse of his mindset and jealousy," he added.