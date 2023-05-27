Kharge, Kejriwal Face Complaint For 'inciteful Remarks' Against President Murmu’s Caste

In a historic event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on Sunday, May 28. The inauguration program will begin with opening rituals and chanting. The politics around the unveiling of the new building also heated up with many parties announcing their decision to boycott the function, citing that the president should inaugurate the building and not Prime Minister Modi.

In a recent development in connection with tomorrow’s (May 28) function, a complaint has been filed against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, among others, over their statement on the new Parliament. The Delhi CM and Congress President are accused of making inflammatory statements citing the caste of President Droupadi Murmu in connection with organising the inauguration of the new Parliament House with the intention of promoting discrimination between communities/groups. A complaint has been registered against them under Sections 121, 153A, 505, and 34 of the IPC.

‘Statement made to promote enmity among communities’: Complainant

The complaint filed by Supreme Court Advocate Vineet Jindal read, "The statement has been with the intent to promote enmity among communities/groups and trying to create distrust for the Government of India to fulfill their political motives which are an office under Sections 121, 153(A), 505 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," the complainant has alleged. He further said that the statements made by both Kejriwal and Kharge were made with the intention to refer to the ‘caste’ of the president and with the objective of establishing that the government and PM Modi have ‘deliberately not invited’ President Droupadi Murmu to the inauguration of the new parliament building.

The statements comprehensively circulated in news portals and social media have the potential to provoke the ST and Adivasi community as our president also belongs to the same, the complaint further stated. It also added these comments made by influential leaders on the ground of caste against a democratically-elected government are highly condemnable. "The political leaders just for the sake of their political gain should not be allowed to stoop to the level of disgracing the highest constitutional posts. Besides, it would cause fear in the community creating distrust against the duly elected government," the complainant stated, requesting the Delhi Police commissioner to lodge an FIR and take strict legal action against them.