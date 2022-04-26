Khargone: Claims Tribunal Members To Visit Violence-hit Area Today To Assess Damage

Two members of a claims tribunal will visit Khargone on April 26 to assess damages. The claims tribunal formed by the Madhya Pradesh government will assess and recover damages from those involved in communal violence during the Ram Navami celebration. On Monday, the local administration relaxed the curfew in Khargone from 8 am to 5 pm and allowed the opening of the agriculture market for the third consecutive day.

An order issued by Additional Collector S S Mujalda stated that the claims tribunal head, retired district judge Dr Shivkumar Mishra, and member Prabhat Parashar, who is a retired state secretary, will visit Khargone city on Tuesday, April 26.

The order also stated that for the functioning of the claims tribunal, staffers were allocated.

As per provisions of the Public and Private Property Recovery Act-2021, the two-member claims tribunal was constituted by the Madhya Pradesh government earlier this month, for hearing cases pertaining to the assessment of damages during the violence in Khargone city.

The local administration has been relaxing the curfew for some hours since April 14. the curfew relaxation will not be applicable to petrol pumps, religious places, and for the sale of kerosene from Public Distribution System (PDS) shops, according to the district administration’s order. Also, shops selling milk, vegetables, medicines, and barber’s shops among others, are allowed to function even during the curfew relaxation period.

Earlier Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had ordered the demolition of illegal buildings of those involved in the stone-throwing. On April 11, the administration used Bulldozers to demolish around 16 houses and 29 shops.

Khargone violence

On Sunday, April 10, Islamists attacked Hindus celebrating Ram Navami with stones and petrol bombs in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. The celebrations turned into a horror story within minutes. Responding to the violence in Khargone during the Ram Navami festival, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that a tribunal will be set up to assess the losses and the recovery of damages from the rioters.

A curfew was imposed in the entire violence-hit Khargone city on Sunday which was relaxed for two hours on Thursday and only women were allowed to step out to buy essential items. So far, nearly 100 people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

(With PTI input)

(Image: PTI)