Khargone Demolition Drive Continues; 3 Hotels Razed, 15 More Held Over Ram Navami Violence

The Khargone district administration continued the demolition of illegal buildings in Madhya Pradesh as they took down a bakery and three hotels late at night on Tuesday. According to the administration, more than a dozen people involved in the Khargone violence were hiding in the hotels. The District Administration, Police and Municipality, in a joint operation on Tuesday evening, demolished the hotels in Khargone.

Two days after communal violence rocked Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, the district on Tuesday saw a joint operation where the District Administration, Police and Municipality took action to demolish illegally built hotels in the area. According to SDM Milind Dhoke, a Laziz hotel in the bus stand area of ​​Khargone city, another hotel near Mohan Talkies located in Talab Chok and a bakery in Kazipura of Chhoti Mohan Talkies were among the ones taken down.

Informing about the demolition drive, Khargone SSP Neeraj Chaurasia said, "We had input that people from outside were living there. We have detained 15 suspects. We will interrogate them and take appropriate action." "All of them are from outside (India), mostly Nepal. We request people to not listen to rumours and maintain peace. We don't have the information about the houses on sale," SSP Chaurasia added.

The officials also informed that the operation began after 6 PM in the evening and went on through the night. Furthermore, the police informed that a total of 14 suspicious men were hiding in hotels and shops during the proceedings. The officials informed that a total of 15 were arrested during the evening proceedings.

Houses, shops of people involved in Khargone violence razed down

Meanwhile, Imran Pratapgarhi, Chairman of the AICC minority department slammed the events in Khargone and said that the administration was taking a ‘one-sided action’ by razing down houses. He further accused that the state of Madhya Pradesh lacked law and order.

“Khargone incident was well organised and one-sided action has been taken. The houses of those who were not involved in the incident are being demolished. There is no rule of law in MP. It is a dictatorship,” Pratapgarhi said slamming the government.

As of Tuesday, a total of 16 houses and 29 shops in five localities that were reportedly illegal were demolished after stone-pelting during the Ram Navami procession left multiple persons injured. A total of 84 persons were reported arrested in connection with this incident.

The state government had vowed to recover damages from the rioters as per the Prevention of Damage to Public and Private Property and Recovery of Damages Act with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asserting that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the Khargone clashes.

