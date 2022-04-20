Khargone: NSA Invoked On 2 Accused; Narottam Mishra Says, 'They Shouldn't Live In Society'

After razing down the illegal encroachments in violence-hit Khargone, the Madhya Pradesh government, in yet another stringent move against the perpetrators of the communal violence, invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against two accused.

Speaking exclusively with the Republic on the imposition of NSA on two accused, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narrottam Mishara on Wednesday informed that the stringent act has been charged on two accused- Mohsin and Nawaz. Mishra told the Republic that both the accused are being investigated in over 10 ongoing cases.

'BJP govt knows who is a rioter & who is a terrorist': MP Home Minister

"The state government has invoked NSA on two individuals, namely, Mohsin alias Nati, who has over 10 cases on his head and Nawaz, who also has more than 10 cases against him," Mishra stated. Clarifying further on the government’s move to impose the rigorous charges that are usually placed on terrorists, Mishra said, "BJP understands who is a rioter and who is a terrorist. The government has imposed the act on people who had previous records of criminal cases. "

It is pertinent to mention here that NSA allows the Central Government and State Governments to detain a person in order to prevent him or her from acting in any way that may jeopardize India's security, foreign relations, public order, or the provision of essential supplies and services to the society.



Quashing the allegations of ‘Revenge demolition’ levelled by Rahul Gandhi and other opposition members, the BJP leader said, "Congress works for appeasement politics."

Reiterating his government’s firm stance on dealing with the riot mongers with an iron fist, he reaffirmed that the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government will continue to do so in such proceedings. Mishra stated that the visual evidence gathered by the government will determine the possibility of NSA being imposed on additional accused.

"These people (rioters) should not live in society. Their properties should also be destroyed. It is important to work against such elements," Narottam Mishra said in support of the demolition in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.

This comes after the Delhi Police imposed NSA on five people arrested in connection with the Jahangripuri communal clashes. So far, 153 people have been arrested and 65 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered in connection with the violence in Khargone.

Khargone Violence

Communal clashes broke out in Khargone after a Ram Navmi procession was reportedly attacked with stones and petrol bombs on Sunday, April 10. Since then, a curfew has been imposed in the area as the situation remains tense. While a fund of Rs 1 crore has been set aside to restore the houses of the victims, the government has also bulldozed the houses and shops of those who were allegedly involved in the incident.

Image: Republic World