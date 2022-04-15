Khargone Violence: 16-yr-old Shivam Out Of Ventilator, Health Condition Improving

The sixteen-year-old boy, Shivam Shukla, who was severely injured during the Khargone communal violence regained consciousness on Friday, April 15, and his health condition has marginally improved. Republic has learnt that Shivam has been removed from the ventilator but his condition remains grim. A team of doctors is assessing his condition.

The young boy was battling for his life at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh after he fell unconscious by the time he reached the hospital in Indore on Sunday. His family members condemned the violent act and appealed for justice.

16-year-old injured victim in MP released from ventilator

Shivam took part in the Ram Navami procession and was badly injured after stones were pelted and petrol bombs were hurled in a communal clash on Sunday, April 10. Doctors had informed that the young boy's skull bones were broken and had punctured his brain, leading to a clot formation.

One of the family members said, "We must pray for Shivam's recovery as we all are grateful to god to be alive sitting in our respective homes".

He was in critical condition even after the surgery was performed to save Shivam's life and fragments of stones had been pulled out from his head.

Khargone violence

On Sunday, April 10, sectarian violence broke out on the streets of Khargone with stones pelted and petrol bombs hurled. The Ram Navami celebrations turned into a horror story within minutes. Responding to the violence in Khargone during the Ram Navami festival, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that a tribunal will be set up to assess the losses and the recovery of damages will be made from the rioters.

A curfew was imposed in the entire violence-hit Khargone city on Sunday, which was relaxed for two hours on Thursday and only women were allowed to step out to buy essential items. So far, nearly 100 people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

(Image: Republic)