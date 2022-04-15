Khargone Violence: 29-year-old Woman Who Went To Look For Son Amid Clashes, Still Missing

As the situation in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone area continues to remain tense after multiple incidents of fresh clashes being reported from and around the area amid tight security, it has been reported that a 29-year-old woman has gone missing after she went in search of her son. According to sources, a woman named Lakshmi, who lives in Khargone, has been missing since April 10, the day when the violence broke out.

Her family told Republic Media Network that Lakshmi had gone to look for her son, who went to see the procession. The family informed that as soon as Lakshmi learnt that there was stone-pelting and riot at the procession site, she left her daughter at her Aunt's house and went out to look for her son. Since then, Lakshmi did not return home.

Republic Media Network also learnt that a First Information Report (FIR) of the missing woman has been registered at the local police station, however, there is no update on Lakshmi's whereabouts so far. The family has also informed that if Lakshmi is trapped by the rioters, it would be difficult to find her.

16-year-old injured victim in MP out of ventilator

The 16-year-old boy, Shivam Shukla, who was severely injured during the Khargone communal violence regained consciousness on Friday, April 15. According to sources, his health condition has marginally improved and Shivam has been removed from the ventilator but his condition remains grim. A team of doctors is assessing his condition.

Khargone Violence

On April 10, Sunday, sectarian violence broke out on the streets of Khargone area with stones pelted and petrol bombs hurled everywhere. The Ram Navami celebrations turned into a horror story within minutes as the clashes between the two communities- Hindus and Muslims worsened. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, responding to the violence in Khargone, said that a tribunal will be constituted to investigate the damages, followed by plans to recover damages from the people responsible for the widespread damage caused to properties by pelting stones and setting them on fire.

Republic Media Network has accessed over 10 videos of the violence and ransacking, where miscreants were seen pelting stones, setting ablaze properties and brandishing weapons. So far, nearly 100 people have been arrested in connection with the attack. A curfew was imposed in the entire violence-hit Khargone city on Sunday, which was relaxed for two hours on Thursday and only women were allowed to step out to buy essential items.

