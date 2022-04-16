Khargone Violence: 44 FIRs Registered; 148 Arrests Made So Far, Informs MP Police

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Saturday informed that over 44 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered and 148 arrests have been made so far in relation to the violence that broke out in the Khargone area during Ram Navami. On Friday, the police arrested four men, belonging to a particular community, hailing from Gujarat. The men are said to have entered the region on the pretext of volunteer work and they are currently being interrogated by the police.

The Madhya Pradesh Police officials also told Republic TV that questions are also being asked about the possibility of foreign funding. "Our team is questioning them and is trying to find out their objective behind being a part of the Khargone violence. The investigation is still going on," IPS Ankit Jaiswal said. The police have been patrolling day and night in the area in the wake of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday, April 16. They have opted for a horse ride during a patrol as they are able to enter small areas where the police van is unable to enter.

According to an exclusive Republic report, a six-year-old girl, in densely populated Tavdi Mohalla, who had just come out of her house for a few minutes, was also a victim of the communal clash that took place in Khargone. The girl was injured when groups pelted stones at each other during a Ram Navami procession. The stone-pelting started at the beginning of the procession leaving numerous people injured, including a police inspector.

Khargone Violence

On April 10, Sunday, sectarian violence broke out on the streets of Khargone area with stones pelted and petrol bombs hurled everywhere. The Ram Navami celebrations turned into a horror story within minutes as the clashes between the two communities- Hindus and Muslims worsened. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, responding to the violence in Khargone, said that a tribunal will be constituted to investigate the damages, followed by plans to recover damages from the people responsible for the widespread damage caused to properties by pelting stones and setting them on fire.

Republic Media Network has accessed over 10 videos of the violence and ransacking, where miscreants were seen pelting stones, setting ablaze properties and brandishing weapons. So far, nearly 100 people have been arrested in connection with the attack. A curfew was imposed in the entire violence-hit Khargone city on Sunday, which was relaxed for two hours on Thursday and only women were allowed to step out to buy essential items.