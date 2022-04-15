Khargone Violence: Another Video Of Miscreants Vandalising Property Accessed

Another video of the widespread violence that took place on the day of Ram Navami on Sunday, has emerged from Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, that is in the fifth day of curfew and where the situation continues to remain tense. In the recent video, people have gathered around a building structure while some are pelting stones to vandalise the property, and a few can be seen with sticks trying to break the electricity wiring and meter.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has constituted a two-bench tribunal to investigate the damages, followed by plans to recover damages from the people responsible for the widespread damage caused to properties by pelting stones and setting them on fire.

Meanwhile, the teenage boy Shivam Shukla who got critically injured in the clashes continues to remain in coma, battling for his life in the hospital. Meanwhile, as the Khargone area is presently under curfew since Sunday, police investigations are being carried out actively and more than 100 people have been arrested so far in the matter, informed MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

Khargone violence

On Sunday, April 10, a Ram Navami procession was attacked by a group of Islamists, most of them with their faces covered, hurling petrol bombs and stones in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. Several videos have emerged and Republic Media Network has accessed over nine videos of the violence and ransacking, where miscreants can be seen standing balconies, terraces and lanes pelting stones, damaging, setting ablaze properties and brandishing weapons suggesting a pre-planned conspiracy to malign the law and order situation in the region.

A two-member tribunal has been constituted by the state government to recover damages from those involved in communal violence in Khargone, an official earlier said.

Image: ANI