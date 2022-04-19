Khargone Violence: CM Chouhan Speaks To Victim Shivam Shukla's Kin; Avers 'I Am With You'

In the aftermath of Khargone violence that ensued during the Ram Navami festival, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan mentioned he had a word with the bereaved family of one critically injured Shivam Shukla. Notably, the BJP leader said that he spoke about Shivam's sister's wedding that CM Chouhan has apparently promised to arrange for Shivam's parents.

The 16-year-old Shivam fell prey to the mob and communal violence, coupled with incidents of arson, that took place in MP's Khargone district on April 10 amid a religious procession.

Battling for his life, Shivam has been treated at a hospital in Indore and reports suggest that he has sustained grave skull injuries and has been unconscious since his admission.

Taking to Twitter, the Madhya Pradesh CM said, "Talking to the father of Khargone riot victim Shivam, who was admitted to the hospital in Indore, on the phone some time ago, inquired about his health. He apprised about the improvement in Shivam's health and talked about getting the daughter married."

"Now Shivam's family is my family. Parents need not worry about their daughter's marriage. I will get my niece married, don't worry. No deficiency will be allowed in Shivam's treatment as well. I am with family," he added.

अब शिवम का परिवार मेरा परिवार है। माता-पिता को बेटी के विवाह की चिंता करने की आवश्यकता नहीं है।



अपनी भांजी की शादी मैं करवाऊंगा, आप चिंता न करें।



शिवम के इलाज में भी किसी तरह की कमी नहीं आने दी जायेगी। मैं परिवार के साथ हूं। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 18, 2022

Khargone violence

One of the cities that reported the maximum damage and number of casualties, Madhya Pradesh's Khargone witnessed unruly violence after the Ram Navami procession was infiltrated with religious clashes. A curfew was instantly imposed in the violence-hit town until Sunday. In fact, reports suggest that the curfew was relaxed for a few hours on Thursday and only women were allowed to step out to purchase essential goods.

So far, 44 FIRs have been registered in relation to clashes between members of two communities and 158 individuals are said to be arrested in the matter at hand.

In visuals accessed by Republic TV, miscreants are seen pelting stones at bare skulls, hurling oil-filled bottles on ransacked and blazed properties. While many say that violence ensued after two groups broke into a scuffle regarding the procession and routes, the preliminary probe revealed the element of pre-meditated conspiracy because persons present at the sport as volunteers were later involved in inciting grave violence while sloganeering.