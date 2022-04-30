Khargone Violence: Madhya Pradesh Government Frames Rules For Claims Tribunal

The Madhya Pradesh government on April 30 notified rules under the Public and Private Property Recovery Act for functioning and jurisdictional details of the claims tribunal set up in connection with the Ram Navami violence that took place in Khargone earlier this month.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government had formed a two-member tribunal to recover damages from those involved in the violence that took place on April 10. It is headed by retired district judge Dr Shivkumar Mishra and retired state government secretary Prabhat Parashar is a member.

According to the gazette notification of rules under the 'Madhya Pradesh Lok Evam Niji Sampatti ko Nuksan Ki Vasuli Adhiniyam', the claim for compensation will not abate in case of death of the party concerned at any stage of the proceedings and shall be recoverable from his property.

As per the rules, the Madhya Pradesh government will send a panel of three officials and the chairman of the tribunal may appoint the claim commissioner from the panel to assist the tribunal.

Cops arrest man for supplying pistol used for firing at SP during Khargone riots

The police have arrested a man for supplying a pistol to a person, who used it for firing at SP Siddharth Choudhary during the violence on Ram Navami in Khargone, an official said on Saturday. Police also arrested six other persons along with him and recovered 17 pistols from them.

Communal clashes erupted in Khargone on April 10 during a Ram Navami procession, which triggered stone-pelting and arson, leading to the clamping of curfew. Among the injured was Choudhary, who was hit by a bullet in his leg. Police have already arrested a man, identified as Mohsin aka Waseem, for the firing incident.

"Toofan Singh Sikligar, who supplied arms to Mohsin accused of firing at Khargone SP, was arrested. Based on the information given by him during his interrogation, six others involved in supplying arms were also arrested. Seventeen pistols were recovered from them and six factories were busted," IPS officer Ankit Jaiswal, who has been temporarily posted to the district, said.

Image: PTI