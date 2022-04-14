Khargone Violence: Minor Boy Critically Injured In Stone-pelting Remains In State Of Coma

As the situation in the violent-hit Khargone in Madhya Pradesh continues to remain tense, under a curfew since Sunday following incidents of stone-pelting during a Ram Navami procession, a teenage boy Shivam Shukla who was among the ones injured in the Khargone violence is presently, battling for his life at a hospital in a state of coma.

16-year-old Shivam had suffered a serious head injury during the stone-pelting incident and violence and now continues to undergo treatment as he remains unconscious since the day of the violence. Speaking about the day of the incident, Shivam reportedly was a part of the Ram Navami procession and had gone to a temple in the area for aarti but, was attacked by the rioters. He fell to the ground after receiving a serious hit on his head after which he was rushed to the hospital.

Speaking on the same, Shivam's brother Manthan Joshi informed that rioters were all over the streets when his brother went for the aarti and started attacking with swords, petrol bombs, stones, and other weapons. Joshi also said that the attackers were also abusing the family further shouting "rape them and kill them".

Notably, Shivam was about to leave for his sister's wedding before he was attacked. However, his sister's wedding has now also been postponed in view of his condition.

MP Home Minister assures of the situation being under control

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra while addressing a press conference had also mentioned the boy. "A boy named Shivam Shukla has been injured in the violence and is getting treatment at a hospital in Indore", he said further adding that the situation is under control.

Meanwhile, as the Khargone area is presently under curfew since Sunday, police investigations are being carried out actively and more than 100 people have been arrested so far in the matter. Also, shocking visuals from the day of the violence are surfacing showing the rioters hurling stones at the procession, vandalising property, and further setting fire to them.

Image: Republic