Khargone Violence: Police Arrest 4 Persons For Clashes On Ram Navami; Interrogation On

Police, on Friday, made four arrests, in relation to the violence that broke out in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone during Ram Navami. The four arrested are said to belong to a particular community, and to have entered the region on the pretext of volunteer work. They are presently being interrogated by the police; questions are also being asked about the possibility of foreign funding.

The police in a statement on the Khargone violence had earlier said that on April 10, several people including police personnel were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during a Ram Navami procession. The stone-pelting started at the very beginning of the procession leaving around four people injured including a police inspector.

MP Govt says 'will use Republic videos as proof'

Republic, earlier in the day, put forth fresh visuals depicting the truth of the violence that transpired in Khargone. In one of the clips, two groups can be seen attacking each other in presence of police personnel, who remain mere spectators to the incident. The second clip depicts hundreds of protesters blocking the Sheetala Mata Mandir located on Goshala Marg Road near Taalab chowk of Khargone. The idols of Hindu deities were also seen broken as a police personnel holding a lathi was trying to control the crowd but seemed completely outnumbered.