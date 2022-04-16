As Republic Media Network continues to bring in exclusive and live updates of the Khargone violence, the ground report suggested that the incident has heavily impacted the lives of the poor and vulnerable. Republic spoke to Satish, whose sister's marriage was canceled due to the attack during the Ram Navami clashes.

Speaking about the incident, Satish told Republic, "Stone- pelting was witnessed in Talab Chowk during Ram Navami. My sister's wedding material which was kept in neighbour's house got looted during the violence".

He mentioned that he was in talks with the groom's side to postpone the wedding date amid riots. The bride expressed distress over the attack and mentioned that her dowry items were taken away by the attackers and due to this her wedding has been delayed.

In a related update, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan providing details of the situation said, "There is peace in Khargone. 10 houses were completely damaged in the vandalisation by rioters. Those houses will be rebuilt with Govt support. 70 houses were partially damaged, they will be repaired with Govt help. Injured will be provided free treatment".

He further assured rebuilding of the source of livelihood for 16 people who suffered a complete loss due to the attack. He added that currently the government will bear the expenses of the loss but later it will be colled from rioters. "Won't leave anyone alone in times of crisis. Govt standing with them", MP CM SS Chouhan stated.

Earlier Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had ordered the demolition of illegal buildings of those involved in the stone-throwing. On Monday, the administration used Bulldozers to demolish around 16 houses and 29 shops.

Khargone violence

On Sunday, April 10, Islamists attacked Hindus celebrating Ram Navami with stones and petrol bombs in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. The celebrations turned into a horror story within minutes. Responding to the violence in Khargone during the Ram Navami festival, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that a tribunal will be set up to assess the losses and the recovery of damages from the rioters.

A curfew was imposed in the entire violence-hit Khargone city on Sunday which was relaxed for two hours on Thursday and only women were allowed to step out to buy essential items. So far, nearly 100 people have been arrested in connection with the attack.