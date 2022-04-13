Khargone Violence: Republic Accesses Fresh Images And Visuals Of Stone-pelting, Arson

Days after riots in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, Republic TV accessed exclusive videos and images pertaining to the incident on Wednesday. In one of the visuals accessed, people can be seen standing on their terraces and balconies pelting stones. In another video, vehicles can be seen ablaze, reflecting the severity of the riots. Some of these videos have also been shared with the police as evidence.

Political links to violence

Republic TV's investigation has unveiled the truth behind the violence and how there was political involvement in the incident. A victim in conversation with Republic seconded the political involvement, claiming that the man seen in a white shirt is Feroz, who wanted to contest from the AIMIM. "Feroz is connected with disturbing elements, and is involved in suspicious activities," the victim alleged, adding that the man has suddenly turned from rags to riches and even owns a house worth crores.

Exodus in Khargone

Meanwhile, earlier, Republic TV revealed how victims are being forced to either live in terror or flee from their homes. Visuals accessed by the channel indicated how several of the victims of the violence were fleeing the area, and putting up their houses for sale. Outside several homes, scribblings of 'yeh makaan bikau hai' (this house is for sale) were seen.

While speaking to Republic, one of the victim's families shared that rioting and arson were a common occurrence when Hindu festivals were near. He revealed that families living in the region were suffering losses worth lakhs owing to the relentless violence.

"Whenever Hindus have a festival, they start doing this. It happens every time, they keep trying to disrupt our lives, so we leave and then they dominate the entire region. At least 15 people have already left. We are being forced to flee," said a man. His wife added, "If we don't leave, how will we live? Our homes are burnt, and all our money keep going towards rebuilding our homes. We are facing losses worth lakhs. We have to sell our house. Police come only after the incident, how is it of any help."