Khargone Violence: Shocking Videos Reveal Stone-pelting Flash-mobs, Temple Vandalism

Shocking videos and images have emerged from Madhya Pradesh's Khargone as Republic Media Network exposes the truth behind the Ram Navami violence. In one of the clips, two groups are seen attacking each other in presence of police personnel, who remain mere spectators to the incident. The second clip shows hundreds of protesters blocking a road.

Rioters also vandalised the Sheetala Mata temple located on Goshala Marg Road near Taalab chowk of Khargone. The idols of Hindu deities were also broken. A separate video shows another police personnel holding a lathi trying to control the crowd but is completely outnumbered.

Speaking to Republic, MP Minister Vishwas Sarang confirmed that the MP government will take all the videos into consideration in its investigation and will ensure not a single rioter escapes the long arm of the law.

Khargone violence

On April 10 several people including police personnel were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during a Ram Navami procession. The stone-pelting started at the very beginning of the procession leaving around four people injured including a police inspector, police said.

After the miscreants set four houses on fire, the administration imposed a curfew in Talab Chowk, Gaushala Marg, and Motipura areas, which was relaxed for two hours on Thursday and only women were allowed to step out to buy essential items. More than 100 people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

Responding to the violence in Khargone during the Ram Navami festival, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that a tribunal will be set up to assess the losses and the recovery of damages will be made from the rioters.

Sixteen-year-old Shivam Shukla, who was critically injured in the stone-pelting on the day of Ram Navami in Khargone district, regained consciousness on Friday. Republic has learnt that Shivam has been removed from the ventilator but his condition remains grim. A team of doctors is assessing his condition.