Khattar announces high-powered committee to deal with corruption cases

Chandigarh, Mar 24 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced setting up of a high-powered committee to deal with corruption cases more effectively.

Speaking to reporters here after chairing a meeting of deputy commissioners and superintendents of police from across the state, the chief minister said the committee will meet every month to redress complaints of corruption at the earliest.

The chief minister told the officials to deal with cases of corruption with an iron hand and said he would also be monitoring things closely, sources said.

The BJP-JJP government has come under attack from the opposition which has alleged rampant corruption in various spheres of the government.

In the recently held budget session of Haryana assembly, the opposition had claimed that several scams have taken place during the BJP-led government in the state.

Khattar said the committee will be headed by the Haryana chief secretary. It will include the financial commissioner revenue, additional chief secretary home, director general of police, additional director general of police (CID) and director of State Vigilance Bureau as its members.

The chief minister also announced the expansion of State Vigilance at the division level.

According to an official statement, the meeting mainly discussed the focus points of the recently presented state budget. Along with this, monitoring of corruption was also discussed, it said.

"Corruption has penetrated deeply today. Previous governments did not expose it and brushed it under the carpet. But whenever any wrongdoing comes to our notice, we take action. The main aim of the government is to create an atmosphere of fear in the minds of the corrupt. For this, the government is also laying stress on digitalisation," he said.

The chief minister said to check corruption, while decentralizing the Haryana State Vigilance Bureau, it has been decided to set up six independent units at the divisional level.

Prosecution sanction of these units at the divisional level will be with the divisional commissioner. The main task of these units will be to investigate corruption complaints received against group B, C and D category government employees involving an amount of up to Rs 1 crore.

The State Vigilance Bureau will continue to investigate the complaints of group A category employees involving an amount of Rs 1 crore or more.

Meanwhile, Khattar said it has also been decided to form a Human Resource Department for government employees.

The department will keep records related to employees, their transfers, cases against them and pension-related matters after retirement.

This department will remain with the chief minister.