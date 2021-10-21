Khattar effects quantum jump in ex gratia to disabled soldiers from Haryana

Chandigarh, Oct 21 (PTI) The Haryana government on Thursday announced a Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh hike in ex gratia amount given in the state to the ex-servicemen suffering from various levels of disabilities.

Chief Minister M L Khattar made the announcement after hearing the problems of veteran soldiers while interacting with them in a meeting organised by the Ex-Servicemen Cell of Haryana BJP at his residence here.

The chief minister also asked the relevant officials to issue a notification within a weak effecting the hikes in the payment of ex gratia amounts to ex-servicemen suffering from various levels of disabilities, the government said in an official statement.

After listening to ex-servicemen's problem, the chief minister announced that "the ex gratia amount given to the ex-servicemen will be increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh in cases of 20 per cent disability, from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh in cases of 50 per cent disability and from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 35 lakh in cases of 100 per cent disability", it said.

On the occasion, Khattar also urged the ex-servicemen to contribute to the public welfare schemes of the state government by rendering their services as volunteers.

He asked them to participate extensively in the implementation of the governmemnt's welfare schemes by registering themselves on the “Samarpan” portal, which was launched by him recently for people to register themselves to offer voluntary services in various fields.

While interacting with the ex-servicemen, Khattar said the BJP-led government has ensured that maximum facilities and services are provided to the ex-servicemen, the statement said.

He said that the Haryana government is determined for the welfare of soldiers and ex-servicemen. Mentioned about the one rank-one pension (OROP), scheme for armed forces veterans, Khattar pointed out that the commitment was fulfilled by the present government.

The chief minister asked ex-servicemen also to ensure that all welfare schemes of the government reach the last person in the queue and urged them to register themselves on the ‘Samarpan’ portal.

During his interaction with the ex-servicemen, Khattar said even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the work of the Haryana government.

He urged the ex-servicemen to take this message to the masses "as then people will come forward to cooperate with the government".

He said the BJP-led Haryana government has worked for seven years to change the system and has given priority to the development of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday heaped praise on Khattar, saying that under his (Khattar’s) leadership, the state has got after decades a government which works with absolute honesty and that it will be evaluated as the best in the last five decades.

Noting that he has known Khattar, an RSS 'pracharak' drafted into the BJP like Modi, for many years, the prime minister said his talent has come to the fore as a chief minister and added that he works with dedication and innovation, with even the central government adopting the model of some of the Haryana government's programmes.

Modi was speaking at the inauguration of the Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) on the Jhajjar Campus of AIIMS, New Delhi. PTI SUN VSD RAX RAX

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)