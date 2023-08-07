Khattar Emphasises Significance Of Rural Development For Nation's Overall Progress

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday emphasised the significance of rural development for the overall progress of a nation.

Addressing a gathering at the inaugural ceremony of the 'Haryana Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad' workshop, a two-day BJP event being held in Faridabad's Surajkund, Khattar credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for empowering panchayats.

Modi addressed the programme through video conferencing, while BJP chief J P Nadda among other party leaders attended the event.

"As a considerable portion of India's population is engaged in agriculture, hence the economy's reliance on this sector remains significant. Agriculture contributes not only to food security but also to the country's GDP and employment. This makes the development of villages a key priority for sustained economic growth and prosperity," Khattar said.

Khattar said the focus on all-round development in villages is a crucial step towards achieving sustainable and inclusive growth across the country.

"Today we have gathered here to discuss a topic which revolves around the foundational principles of the country's democracy and the well-being of every citizen. Even after 75 years of independence, the development of villages remains a primary need," he said.

In the last nine years, starting numerous schemes and conducting experiments for village development in Haryana reflects a proactive approach adopted by the current state government towards improving rural infrastructure, livelihood opportunities, and overall quality of life, Khattar was quoted as saying in a statement.

Calling panchayats the shield of national unity, integrity, good governance, and democracy, the chief minister underscored the pivotal role played by them in local self-governance and the democratic process.

"In our country, the belief of 'panch-parameshwar' originated due to the justice-lovingness of the panchayats. The three levels of gram panchayat, panchayat samiti and zila parishad are the basic foundation of the democratic system of our country," he said.

"Similarly, civic bodies like municipality and municipal council are also making commendable efforts in the overall development of the urban areas of the country," said Khattar.

He said while recognising the key role played by the panchayats as grassroots governing bodies, the prime minister has further empowered these bodies intending to ensure that governance is accessible to all and development work is carried out transparently and responsively.

The chief minister said Panchayati Raj institutions (PRIs) were empowered for the dynamic development of rural areas. Because of this, PRIs have been given key administrative and financial powers by the government, he added.

"We have entrusted the work of 10 major departments to the PRIs and the amount of grant for development works is directly deposited in the accounts of the panchayats. The e-tender process has been started to bring transparency to development work," he said.