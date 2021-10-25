Khattar holds high-level meeting to review availability and demand of DAP fertilisers

Chandigarh, Oct 24 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday held a meeting to review the availability and demand of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilisers, amid claims by the opposition that farmers are running from pillar to post as there is a shortage of these fertilisers.

Though DAP fertilisers are available in the market, 1,100 metric tons more in quantity than last year, yet in view of the demand of farmers, the chief minister spoke to Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya over phone, according to an official statement issued after the meeting between Khattar and senior officials.

He urged the central minister for six additional (train) rakes of the fertilisers and the Centre has agreed to it, the statement said.

Chief Minister Khattar asserted that there will be no shortage of DAP fertilisers in the state.

Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had targeted the Khattar government, alleging that there is a shortage and farmers have to run from pillar to post for DAP fertilisers.

Some farmers had allegedly forcibly taken away over 100 bags of DAP fertilisers lying outside a shop of a private dealer in Mahendergarh district's Ateli town a few days ago.

Two days ago, Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal had claimed that there is no shortage of DAP fertilisers in the state and added that black marketeers are trying to project an artificial shortage.

Appealing to farmers to be patient, Khattar said that at present 24 rakes of DAP fertilisers are available for farmers of the state and five more rakes will be received.

After talking to the Union minister on Sunday, a total of 11 more rakes will be available with the state by October 31 after receiving six additional rakes, he said, according to the statement.

Directions have also been given by the chief minister to take strict action on the borders of the state to keep check on black marketing of DAP fertilisers from Haryana to other states, it said.

The chief minister chaired a high-level meeting of officials this evening in which the availability and demand of DAP fertilisers were discussed, the statement said.

He has directed deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of the border districts of Rewari, Mahendragarh, Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani, Nuh and Jhajjar to check vehicles going out of the state so that DAP fertilisers are not taken out illegally.

Khattar has appointed administrative secretaries in-charge for the six districts with immediate effect to keep a close watch on the situation.

They will be present in their respective districts from October 25 to 27 and will keep an eye on the DAP fertilisers' distribution, the statement said.

The chief minister told officers that DAP fertilisers should be made available on time to farmers, who have registered for Rabi crops on the 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora' portal.

While directing officers to ensure supply of DAP fertilisers according to demand, the chief minister said that the area where farmers need these fertilisers should be supplied first.

He said that while last year 87,000 metric ton of DAP fertilisers was sold in the state till October 24, this year till date 98,000 metric ton has been sold.

Khattar has appealed to the farmers to only purchase DAP fertilisers according to requirement and not to store extra so that it can be distributed equally to all farmers. PTI SUN VSD ANB ANB

