Khattar inaugurates 71 'Har Hith' stores

Chandigarh, Oct 17 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday inaugurated 71 'Har-Hith' stores across the state, more than two months after launching the scheme for opening the stores that will sell quality products of daily needs.

He inaugurated the stores from Gurugram and later said the state government now aims to open 5,000 more such stores in the state.

Meanwhile, 550 products of 60 companies have been made available at these stores, an official statement said here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the state government has set a target of providing employment to a member of every family of the state by 2025 and to achieve this goal no stone would be left unturned for creating new dimensions of self-employment.

The Chief Minister inaugurated a Har-Hith store in Farrukhnagar town in Gurugram district and after the inauguration, Khattar also bought some goods from that store.

After this, the Chief Minister went to a tourist complex in Sultanpur, Gurugram, from where he virtually inaugurated 70 other Har-Hith stores opened across the state.

While on the one hand youth will get employment opportunities from these stores, on the other people will get pure, certified and quality goods at affordable rates near their homes, he said.

The Chief Minister said these stores would be opened in an area having a population of 3,000 in rural areas and 10,000 in urban areas.

Apart from MSMEs, small industrial units and cooperative sector units, quality products prepared by the Self Help Groups will be made available at these stores at a price lower than that in the market, he said. PTI SUN MR MR

