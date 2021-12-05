Khattar inaugurates, lays stone of projects worth Rs 190 crore

Karnal, Dec 5 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of nine development projects worth Rs 190 crore here.

He inaugurated a new building of the Municipal Corporation constructed at a cost of Rs 16 crore.

He also inaugurated the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), set up at a cost of Rs 153 crore, on the second floor of the building, from where real-time monitoring of the city traffic would be carried out round the clock.

Khattar said the aim of the centre is to integrate all civic services of the city on a single platform and provide better services to citizens by connecting various departments and agencies Khattar laid the foundation stone of parks in Sectors 6, 13 and 14, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 2.34 crore, development and beautification work from Namaste Chowk to Mira Ghati Chowk, and the strengthening of the road from Hansi Chowk to Namaste Chowk.

Addressing a gathering, the chief minister congratulated residents of the city on the inauguration of the projects and said these will provide many facilities to people.

About the ICCC, he said to control the traffic, lights installed at the intersections are controlled with the help of thermal cameras.

Traffic light sensor cameras have been installed at intersections to facilitate traffic flow.

In this arrangement, an adaptive traffic control system and automatic number plate recognition cameras have been installed at various intersections of the city, he said.

Apart from this, there are also emergency call boxes and panic buttons, which on pressing will alert police directly in the control room.

Message display boards have also been installed at intersections from where public information and directions are given to citizens.

Environmental sensors installed at two locations will provide information on pollution levels and air quality, he said. PTI SUN RDK RDK

