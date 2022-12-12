Khattar Refutes Replacement From Haryana CM Post, 'Decisions Not Made As Per Social Media'

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday refuted the speculations being made on social media about him being 'replaced' from his post. He stated that BJP is a party whose top priority is always to work in people's interest and take decisions on the basis of its ideology and manifesto. He further said that the saffron party doesn't take decisions on the basis of what's going on social media sites.

While addressing "Bhagwan Parshuram Mahakumbh" held at Karnal on December 11, Khattar said, "Nowadays, some people who are fond of social media, have got habituated to changing their CM daily before going to sleep. This CM is gone, tomorrow some other CM will be elected. Whether the new CM will come or not, you want work to be delivered. Any CM or PM, who will be from the BJP will work in the people's interest, this is part of our ideology, achievements, and manifesto."

He added, "Nothing changes depending on a specific individual, and this is why we are going to work as a team and take decisions according to that. These decisions are not taken on what's going on the social media like--Facebook and Twitter. But yes, there are few people who derive pleasure from such things. I just want to tell you something to those people when you get tired of doing all this, you should come to me, and I will tell you some work to do."

सोशल मीडिया का शौक रखने वाले कुछ लोगों को रात को मुख्यमंत्री बदल कर सोने की आदत हो गयी है।



भाजपा का जो मुख्यमंत्री होगा वो जनता के हित में काम करेगा क्योंकि ये हमारी विचारधारा और मैनिफेस्टो का हिस्सा है।



व्यक्तियों के हिसाब से कुछ नहीं बदलता, हम टीम के रूप में काम करते हैं। pic.twitter.com/ztfmced29F — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) December 11, 2022

Haryana CM further expressed his gratitude to Lok Sabha MP Arvind Kumar Sharma where he stated that he would like to see Khattar as CM for ten years"

Earlier, Khattar hit out at the Opposition stating that they rake up small matters to target the government when they are unable to find any fault with the pro-people policies of his government. Notably, Khattar is a former RSS pracharak and a second-time MLA from Karnal. He was elected as Haryana CM by BJP when it came to power for the first time in Haryana on its own strength in 2014.