Khattar urges ex-servicemen to aid govt’s public welfare schemes

Chandigarh, Oct 21 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Thursday called upon ex-servicemen to contribute towards public welfare schemes of the state government by rendering their services as volunteers.

He asked the ex-servicemen to participate extensively in welfare schemes by registering themselves on the “Samarpan” portal, which was launched by him recently for people to register themselves to offer voluntary services in various fields.

The chief minister invited ex-servicemen to come in aid to the government’s welfare schemes while interacting with the Ex-Servicemen Cell of Haryana BJP at his residence here, an official statement said.

While interacting with the ex-servicemen, Khattar said the BJP-led government has ensured that maximum facilities and services are provided to the ex-servicemen, the statement said.

He mentioned the one rank-one pension (OROP), a scheme for armed forces veterans, saying the commitment was fulfilled by the present government.

The chief minister asked ex-servicemen also to ensure that all welfare schemes of the government reach the last person in the queue and urged them to register themselves on the ‘Samarpan’ portal.

During his interaction with the ex-servicemen, Khattar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the work of the Haryana government.

He urged the ex-servicemen to take this message to the masses "as then people will come forward to cooperate with the government".

He said the BJP-led Haryana government has worked for seven years to change the system and has given priority to the development of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday heaped praise on Khattar, saying that under his (Khattar’s) leadership, the state has got after decades a government which works with absolute honesty and that it will be evaluated as the best in the last five decades.

Noting that he has known Khattar, an RSS 'pracharak' drafted into the BJP like Modi, for many years, the prime minister said his talent has come to the fore as a chief minister and added that he works with dedication and innovation, with even the central government adopting the model of some of the Haryana government's programmes.

Modi was speaking at the inauguration of the Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) on the Jhajjar Campus of AIIMS, New Delhi. PTI SUN VSD RAX RAX

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)