'Khoon Hobe' TMC Leader Anubrata Mandal Makes Shocking Remark At Bolpur Party Meet In WB

Ahead of the fifth phase of West Bengal Assembly polls, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mandal made a shocking remark at a party meeting in the Bolpur election office which has caused a stir. While addressing the party members, he said, 'Khoon Hobe' (a murder will take place).

Mandall said, "There was a murder in 2011, there was murder in 2014, there was a murder in 2019 and now again there will be a murder in 2021."

While speaking to Republic Bangla, Local BJP leader Sayantan Basu, who expressed shock over Mandal's remark said, "He has openly admitted that he has murdered someone. I urge that he should be immediately arrested, for the sake of a peaceful election. The Election Commission should make sure that this man is arrested soon."

On Tuesday, BJP's Chopra constituency candidate Hamidul Rehman had issued a death threat to WB CM Mamata Banerjee's friend-turned-foe and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. Rehman said that Adhikari is alive because he arrived in the Chopra constituency on a chopper, but if he arrived by road instead, he would have been killed by the people.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Members of Parliament (MPs) will meet Election Commission officials in Delhi on Wednesday afternoon. The delegation will have parliamentarians Derek O'Brien, Kalyan Banerjee, Pratima Mondal, and Santanu Sen. They are scheduled to reach the Election Commission of India (ECI) office at 3.30 pm. This came after EC had barred West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for the West Bengal election for a period of 24 hours t till 8 pm on April 13, following her minority vote appeal and repeated accusations against the Central Armed Police Forces.

West Bengal Assembly Election

The first phase concluded with a voter turnout of 82 percent, the second phase concluded with a voter turnout of 80.43 percent, the third phase concluded with a voter turnout of 83.93 percent, and the fourth phase concluded with a voter turnout of 79.90 percent. West Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

