Khudiram Bose's 111th Death Anniversary: A Tribute The Teenaged Freedom-fighter

August 11 marks the 111th death anniversary of lesser-known freedom fighter, Khudiram Bose. On this occasion, the few who do know his story have taken to Twitter to share this information and pay tribute to this revolutionary freedom fighter who sacrificed his life out of love for his nation.

A tribute to Khudiram Bose

Khudiram Bose was a revolutionary freedom fighter whose story remains untold. He laid down his life for the freedom of the nation at a young age of 18 years. Khudiram went on to become India's youngest martyrs who left behind a legacy of bravery. He inspired the youth to be a part of the Indian Independence Movement and became a youth icon. He was executed on 11 August 1908, and on his 111th death anniversary, the ones who know his story have taken a moment to pay homage to this patriot. Check out the tweets.

14 वर्ष की आयु में खुदीराम बोस घर से निकल गए यह कहकर कि मुझे सन्यासी बनना है,

अपने थैले में वह हमेशा स्वामी विवेकानंद, मैजिनी व गेरी बाल्डी की जीवनी तथा गीता को रखते थे।

ऐसे निडर निर्भीक साहसी युवा क्रांतिकारी को नमन .

My humble tributes on the death anniversary of great freedom fighter Khudiram Bose.

My humble tributes on the death anniversary of great freedom fighter Khudiram Bose.

Bose, at the tender, laid down his life for the freedom of the country. His sacrifice & patriotism continues to inspire us.

Tributes to one of the leading revolutionary nationalists and youngest martyrs of the Indian Independence Movement Shri #KhudiramBose on his death anniversary.

Tributes to one of the leading revolutionary nationalists and youngest martyrs of the Indian Independence Movement Shri #KhudiramBose on his death anniversary.

Giving up his life for the nation at a very young age, he continues to inspire millions across the country.

Tributes to one of India's youngest leading revolutionary nationalists of the Independence Movement Sh. Khudiram Bose on his death anniversary who sacrificed his life for the nation at a very young age. He continues to inspire millions across the country till today



More on Khudiram Bose

He was born on 3 December 1889 and was executed on 11 August 1908. He was a part of the Indian Independence movement long before he was sentenced to death. Khudiram Bose joined the movement after he heard a series of public lectures and private lessons by Sri Aurobindo and Sister Nivedita in Medinipur. He also became a part of the Anushilan Samiti which was a supporter of revolutionary violence. At the ripe age of 15, Khudiram Bose was arrested for distributing pamphlets against the British Raj. At the age of 16, he planted a bomb around the police stations and targetted government officials. Soon after he got involved in a case that eventually led to his death.

Khudiram Bose received a death sentence for his involvement in the Muzaffarpur Conspiracy Case. Khudiram along with Prafulla Chaki tried to assassinate a British judge called Magistrate Douglas Kingsford who was known to give harsh punishments to freedom fighters. Their attempt led to the death of two women and while Chaki committed suicide before he could be arrested, Khudiram Bose was caught and tried for the murders. He was only 18 years old when he was executed. Following his death a Bengali poet, Kazi Nazrul Islam penned down a poem to honour Khudiram Bose.