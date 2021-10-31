Khurda reports more than half of Odisha's new COVID cases

Bhubaneswar, Oct 30 (PTI) More than half of the new coronavirus cases in Odisha on Sunday were reported from the Khurda district where state capital Bhubaneswar is situated, the Health Department said.

Seven districts reported no new infections, while Kandhamal and Nabarangpur have one and two active cases, respectively, according to official data.

The toll rose to 8,333 with four more deaths -- two in Khurda, and one each in Mayurbhanj and Puri. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

Of the 488 new cases, 250 were in Khurda and 54 in Cuttack. Seventy-seven new patients were minors, the department said.

There are 4,734 active COVID-19 cases, including 2,088 in Khurda, while the infection tally mounted to 10.41 lakh. As many as 490 more people recuperated, taking the number of recoveries to 10.29 lakh. PTI HMB SOM SOM

