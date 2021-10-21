Khushbu Sundar Thanks PM Modi For Vaccine Milestone; 'wouldn't Be Possible Without You'

As India celebrates the 100-crore vaccination milestone on Thursday, BJP's Khushbu Sundar took to Twitter to congratulate the nation on the milestone and further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic achievement. Sharing PM Modi's tweet, she wrote, "And this wouldn't have been possible without you Sir."

And this wouldn’t have been possible without you Sir. 🙏🏻🙏🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻💪💪💪 https://t.co/71b5ORG4Et — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) October 21, 2021

Notably, her tweet came soon after she deleted her previous post on the same which had an unintentional mistake. Further, apologising for the confusion, she clarified her front and shared a fresh tweet.

One tends to make mistakes with technology. I did and deleted my previous tweet. When it should have read “not without you” , it went out as “with you”. Apologies — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) October 21, 2021

Meanwhile, many leaders and politicians from across the country have extended their best wishes and congratulated the nation after it achieves the 1 billion vaccination mark on the morning of October 21. Calling it a historical movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations and further expressed gratitude towards the doctors, nurses, and all those who have made their contributions towards it.

India's vaccination milestone

While India achieved the vaccine milestone earlier this morning, the Centre is now looking forward to speeding up the nationwide vaccination drive further aiming to inoculate all of India's adult population by the end of this year. The nationwide vaccination drive which commenced on January 16, 2021, has now been expanded to people from all age groups starting from healthcare workers, followed by state and central police personnel, armed force personnel, home guard, civil defence, and disaster management volunteers, municipal workers, prison staff, PRI staff, revenue workers, railway protection force, election staff and the finally the general citizens of the country.

COVID-19 vaccinations were made available for the general public from March 21 including people above the age of 60 and also for certain above 45 with specified health conditions. Later, it was expanded to the age group of 45 and above from April 1 followed by people above 18 years from May 1. Meanwhile, with a 26% hike in numbers, India has reported 18,454 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday followed by the majority of infections from Kerala which alone added 11,150 cases. Furthermore, the daily number of infections has also been less than 30,000 for the past 27 days and the recovery rate stands at 98.15% which is the highest since March 2020.

