Last Updated:

Khushbu Sundar Thanks PM Modi For Vaccine Milestone; 'wouldn't Be Possible Without You'

As India celebrates the 100-crore vaccination milestone on Thursday, Khushbu Sundar took to Twitter to congratulate nation on the milestone & thanked PM Modi

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Khushbu Sundar

Image: PTI


As India celebrates the 100-crore vaccination milestone on Thursday, BJP's Khushbu Sundar took to Twitter to congratulate the nation on the milestone and further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic achievement. Sharing PM Modi's tweet, she wrote, "And this wouldn't have been possible without you Sir."

Notably, her tweet came soon after she deleted her previous post on the same which had an unintentional mistake. Further, apologising for the confusion, she clarified her front and shared a fresh tweet. 

READ | COVID-19 vaccine milestone: UP CM Yogi thanks health workers, PM Modi for 100 crore jabs

Meanwhile, many leaders and politicians from across the country have extended their best wishes and congratulated the nation after it achieves the 1 billion vaccination mark on the morning of October 21. Calling it a historical movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations and further expressed gratitude towards the doctors, nurses, and all those who have made their contributions towards it. 

READ | PM Modi lauds doctors, nurses and Indians' spirit as India crosses 1 billion vaccine doses

India's vaccination milestone

While India achieved the vaccine milestone earlier this morning, the Centre is now looking forward to speeding up the nationwide vaccination drive further aiming to inoculate all of India's adult population by the end of this year. The nationwide vaccination drive which commenced on January 16, 2021, has now been expanded to people from all age groups starting from healthcare workers, followed by state and central police personnel, armed force personnel, home guard, civil defence, and disaster management volunteers, municipal workers, prison staff, PRI staff, revenue workers, railway protection force, election staff and the finally the general citizens of the country.  

READ | Bhutan hails India for COVID-19 vaccination feat, terms it 'huge accomplishment' for world

COVID-19 vaccinations were made available for the general public from March 21 including people above the age of 60 and also for certain above 45 with specified health conditions. Later, it was expanded to the age group of 45 and above from April 1 followed by people above 18 years from May 1. Meanwhile, with a 26% hike in numbers, India has reported 18,454 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday followed by the majority of infections from Kerala which alone added 11,150 cases. Furthermore, the daily number of infections has also been less than 30,000 for the past 27 days and the recovery rate stands at 98.15% which is the highest since March 2020. 

READ | Mansukh Mandaviya distributes sweets to mark India achieving 100 cr COVID-19 vaccinations

Image: PTI

READ | India outperforms top nations in COVID-19 vaccination: 28.2 cr people fully inoculated
Tags: Khushbu Sundar, vaccine milestone, covid-19
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND