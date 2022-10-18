Parents often restrict their kids from eating more candies as they believe it to be harmful to their children if eaten in excess. However, a child miffed with his mother over candies reached a police station to lodge a complaint against her. A video of an upset three-year-old child has surfaced on the internet which shows him telling a police officer to file a complaint against his mother for stealing his candies.

Reportedly, the incident happened in Burhanpur city of Madhya Pradesh. In the video, the police officer asked the kid about what happened. The child revealed that his mother slapped him on the cheek and "stole his candies." The child said that he did not steal the candies but his mother did. He said that his mother "Amma" stole his candies and chocolates. The police official pretended to pay attention to the issues raised by the child and noted each point on a piece of paper. In the video that has gone viral on social media, the kid signed on a piece of paper used by the female police officer to pretend to have registered his complaint. In the video, the people present at the police station could be heard laughing as they listened to what the kid said. Since being shared, the video has garnered 500 views and over 40 likes. Watch the video here:

Three-year-old gets angry with mother, goes to the police station to file a complaint, says "mother steals my toffees, put her in jail."#MadhyaPradesh #Burhanpur #Viralvideo pic.twitter.com/SI4CvWgYj0 — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) October 17, 2022

Little boy enjoys first tram ride

Recently, a video of a little boy enjoying his first-ever tram ride has gone viral on the internet. The video has been shared by Michelle Baoo on Instagram. The clip shows a text to reveal more context as to what was happening in the video. The text in the video reads, “POV: You’re excited about your first tram ride ever." The video shows the child cutely smiling as he enjoys his first-tram ride. The video has been shared alongside the caption, "We took the kids on their first tram ride recently. And they enjoyed it!!" Watch the video here: