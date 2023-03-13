Pulwama Martyrs' Widows Say 'kill Us, Hang Us, Arrest Us' If Demands Can't Be Fulfilled

Pulwama martyr Rohitash Lamba's widow has levelled serious allegations against the Rajasthan Police by saying that the police assaulted her after kidnapping her from her house late at night. She has asserted to the Rajasthan government, "Kill us if can't accept the demands."

Talking exclusively to Republic, martyr soldier's wife Manju Jat sought answer from the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the incident, by asking, "Why is government so harsh on us? What have we done? I was kinapped by the Rajasthan Police at night, assaulted on the way and detained at a small hospital located far away. Why are we being tortured? We want an answer from the Chief Minister over the way we are being treated."

Protestors want written assurance from the govt

"Kill us, hang us or arrest us, but we want an answer from the CM, as to why police is harassing us. If they think we will end our protest against the government, we won't," she said.

Manju further said that even after the assurance by Congress leader Sachin Pilot and by the Rajasthan government, no step has been taken to fulfill the promise made by the government.

"Government is shouting of giving package to the families of martyrs', if they think, its the best, then I am assuring to give back 4 times the package given by the government and ask them to return us our husbands," said martyr soldier's wife, adding that they want to know, as why the government is doing nothing, even after making promises to them twice in the past.

Manju Jat has reiterated that the protest will continue and nothing can stop them. They have sought written assurance on the promises made by the government and strict action against the police assault on them.

Notably, widows of Pulwama martyrs' Rohitas Lamba, Hemraj Meena and Jeet Ram Gurjar are sitting on dharna for over 11 days and protesting against the non-fulfilment of the promises made by the Rajasthan government. The protestors are demanding a change in the rule, so that their relatives can get job on compassionate ground.