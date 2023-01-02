'Killed After Checking Aadhaar': Eyewitnesses Recount Horror Of Terror Attack In Rajouri

The witnesses in the ghastly attack in Rajouri on Sunday spoke with Republic TV on how the terrorists executed the attack on three houses killing four people and injuring many. One of the witnesses in the incident said that nobody from the administration who has visited the hospital and also complained about the lackadaisical attitude of the doctors. Another witness narrated how the terrorists went about killing people. One more witness said the terrorists crossed over from the farms and then opened fire.

Notably, two armed terrorists on Sunday killed four people and injured many after indiscriminately firing in Rajouri’s Dhangri.

“Militants have executed a cowardly attack. Six of our people are injured. Two are in critical condition. From the administration, the police have yet not reached the location. What expectations should we have from the authorities? We don’t know whom we should rely on?” said one of the witnesses present at the hospital after the attack.

Another witness explained the way in which terrorists carried out the attack, “At about 7 pm terrorists opened fire at one of the houses after which they came downwards and killed a boy who was parking his vehicle and was on his way home. Subsequently, (pointing to a lady) they moved towards her house and killed her husband after checking his Aadhar card, which was lying along with the dead body in the house. They moved on towards a house further 200 metres downward, where they killed people.”

A few people came at about 6 to 6.30 pm and conducted target killings in three houses, said a local, “The incident happened at about 6-6.30 pm, I stay in the same place (where the incident took place). Some people came. They did target killing at one house, then they went to the second house, and further on target killing was done in the third house. This is a conspiracy so that people flee from this place,” he said.

Two armed men carrying AK series rifles killed four people and left several injured in the minority community in Rajouri’s Dhangri on Sunday. Following the incident, the police and the Indian Army immediately launched a search operation.

The police sources said the terrorists might have come from the dense forest behind the houses to carry out the act. "Three people were killed and seven injured in the firing incident in the Dhangri area of Rajouri. Injured are being treated. Police and district administration have reached the spot. Multiple bullet injuries were found on the body of the injured," said Dr Mehmood, Medical Superintendent of Associated Hospital.

The terrorists opened fire indiscriminately on three houses at about 7 pm on Sunday and then fled, police said quoting witnesses. The Sarpanch of Dhangri, Dheeraj Kumar said at about 7 pm gunshots were heard and their intensity increased after some time.

He said a total of 10 persons were hit by the bullets and three of them were declared brought dead at the Government Medical College hospital Rajouri, while another critically injured succumbed while being airlifted to Jammu along with two other injured persons.

The police said among the injured, two were airlifted to Jammu for specialised treatment.

