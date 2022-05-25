Chennai BJP Leader Murder: Family Refuses To Take Body Till Culprits Punished

Following the murder of Tamil Nadu BJP's minority wing leader in Chennai last night, the family of the deceased in a bid to protest against the murder has refused to take the victim's body and further are demanding justice for him. This came after BJP's Central Chennai SC/ST wing president Balachander was attacked by unidentified assailants on Tuesday evening following which he succumbed to his injuries.

Later, his body was brought to the hospital late at night for autopsy.

Speaking about the same, the BJP leader's sister spoke to Republic and demanded justice for her brother. Claiming that the police have not yet arrested the attackers, she said his soul will rest in peace only after justice is served and the criminals are arrested. Further refusing to take the body, she said, "They have asked us to do take the body to which we said that we won't take it. We will take the body of my brother only after the criminals are arrested. Until then we won't."

Further answering a question on whether the BJP leader was under any threat or asked for protection, his sister responded in affirmation and said that one of their relatives who has a garment shop was threatened by some goons who came for extorting money. She also went on to name three men alleging that they would have attacked her brother as they had threatened their family earlier.

BJP leader was under police protection after receiving death threats

Notably, this came days after the BJP leader was provided police protection after he received death threats. His Personal Security Officer (PSO) was also there on the day of the attack, however, he was attacked after the PSO went for a short tea break.

On the other hand, as stated by Tamilnadu BJP functionary Karu Nagarajan, Balahchander had been targeting the malpractices in the concerned area and had also lodged complaints against a few people who used to extort money from various shops including his brother's.

In the meantime, the murder of the Tamil Nadu BJP functionary has sparked a debate between the ruling DMK and the opposition BJP who have been slamming the state government for a failed law and order situation. While many BJP leaders came to the hospital to visit the family of the victim, some were also seen staging a protest outside the hospital.

Image: Twitter/@Republic