Killed Kashmiri Artist Amreen Bhat's Family Demands Justice: 'What Harm Had She Caused?'

After a 35-year-old Kashmiri artist was shot dead and her 10-year-old nephew injured by terrorists, Amreen Bhat's family has demanded justice and called for strict punishment for the culprits after the attack on Wednesday in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Zubair Ahmed, Amreen's brother-in-law stressed that innocent people are killed for doing no wrong.

Providing details of the incident, Zubair Ahmed, brother-in-law of Amreen Bhat, said, "Two people came to her house to call her for a shoot. When she stepped outside the house they killed her".

Demanding justice, Amreen's brother-in-law said, "What harm had she caused to anyone? Why were they targetted and killed?"

"We didn't hold any enmity towards anyone here. We demand justice for this unfortunate killing", he added.

While the father of Amreen Bhat, Qazar Mohammad, told ANI, "Two people came to our home to call her for a shoot last night. They shot her after she told them that she would not go for the shoot".

"She was like a son to me", Amreen's father added.

Kashmir TV artiste Amreen Bhat killed in Budgam

Amreen Bhat, a TV artiste and a singer who uploaded her songs on various social media platforms was killed and her nephew was injured after they were fired upon by terrorists on Wednesday. Three terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) conducted the attack, police said.

"At around 1955 hrs, terrorists fired upon one lady Amreen Bhat D/o Khazir Mohd Bhat R/o Hushroo Chadoora at her home. She was shifted to hospital in injured condition where doctors declared her dead. Her 10-year-old nephew who was also at home received a bullet injury on his arm," the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

At around 1955 hrs , terrorists fired upon one lady Amreen Bhat D/o Khazir Mohd Bhat R/o Hushroo Chadoora at her home. She was shifted to hospital in injured condition where doctors declared her dead. Her 10 year old nephew who was also at home recieved bullet injury on his arm. — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 25, 2022

Providing details of the condition the woman was brought to the hospital, Medical superintendent of Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital Kanwarjit Singh said the 35-year-old was brought dead to the hospital. "She had a bullet shot in her neck, " he mentioned.

J&K cop killed in Srinagar

Earlier on Tuesday, a Jammu and Kashmir policeman was killed after terrorists opened fire at him in the Soura area of Srinagar. Unfortunately, the cop, who sustained bullet injuries, succumbed while under treatment in a hospital.

According to the police, the terrorists fired at the victim identified as Saifullah Qadri, a Jammu and Kashmir Police officer outside his house. While Qadri's nine-year-old daughter who tried to save his father also got injured in the incident. She sustained bullet injuries in her arm and is under treatment.

The injured police personnel succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the martyr and standby the family at this critical juncture. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/SevScP0shI — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 24, 2022

"The police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and initiated investigation. Officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of the terror crime while the whole area has been cordoned off with the help of reinforcement and search in the area is going on," the police statement read.

(Image: Republic)