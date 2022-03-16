Killer Of Sarpanch, Among Three Terrorists Neutralised In Jammu And Kashmir's Srinagar

Security Forces have neutralised three terrorists in the Naugam area of Srinagar. The encounter broke out between forces and hiding terrorists at around midnight after a specific input was generated by the Special Operation Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Director-General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh told Republic,” Three terrorists have been killed. With this, all three terrorists are eliminated in the ongoing encounter at Naugam Srinagar. They belong to TRF/LET. They were involved in the recent killing of Sarpanch Samir Ahmad Bhat of Khonmoh Srinagar”.

Further, DGP Dilbag Singh mentioned the terrorists are identified as - Adil Teli LeT/TRF of Chandara Khrew, Shakir Tantray of LeT/TRF from Shopian, as identified by the house owner, while another terrorist is being identified.

Earlier, On March 9 A Sarpanch was shot and critically injured at Khanmoh Srinagar by terrorists in the Khonmoh area of Srinagar. Sarpanch identified as Sameer Ahmad Bhat later succumbed to injures.

“Terrorists shot 1-2 bullets in his chest and later he succumbed while he was being operated upon,” the doctor said.

Security situation volatile; forces ready: Northern Army Commander

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi has said that the security situation in Northern Command continues to remain volatile and forces are in a high state of readiness to face evolving threats and challenges.

“Northern Command is in a high state of readiness to face the constantly evolving threats and challenges. The security situation in Northern Command continues to remain volatile, as we are the only command in active operations facing adversaries from both the Northern & Western front, in addition to the internal security threats. The ‘Whole of nation’ approach has led to the progressive improvement in the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh. The extraordinary zeal and motivation among all ranks reassure me that security of our borders is in safe hands,” he said.

He further added that in many ways, 2021 was an exigent year for the Indian Armed Forces. “Our troops have displayed exceptional bravery through a well-coordinated and an aggressive response strategy on the Northern borders. Our forces have shown exemplary courage and remarkable fortitude in these testing times. I, convey my heartfelt gratitude to the brave soldiers of the Indian Army for their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty defying all odds in OP RAKSHAK, OP MEGHDOOT and OP SNOW LEOPARD,” Northern Army Commander said.

On talks with China, Northern Army Commander said, “We are committed to defending India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and believe in a constructive dialogue through both military and diplomatic means to resolve the border issues. Restoration of peace and tranquillity to enable progress in bilateral relations has been and will remain our constant endeavour. We are keeping a constant watch on all developments and will take all necessary steps to protect our National Interests”.

Lt Gen Upender Dwidedi has asked troops to remain alert for challenges on the Internal and external security front. “I also take this occasion as an opportunity to exhort all ranks of Northern Command to be prepared for varied challenges on the internal and external security front”, he said.