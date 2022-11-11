Kin Of 16 Indian Sailors, Detained In Equatorial Guinea, Demand Their Immediate Return

The 16 Indian sailors who had sent an SOS following their detention in Equatorial Guinea have been taken to a hotel in the country’s capital. Sixteen Indian sailors aboard the ship MV Heroic Idun will not be extradited immediately to Nigeria despite India’s diplomatic intervention. The families expressed the ordeal faced by the sailors in Equatorial Guinea and also appealed for their immediate release.

Notably, according to a video released by the sailors, they were held by the authorities of Equatorial Guinea on August 14, 2022, however, nothing incriminating was found in their possession, while the Nigerian authorities allege this is a case of oil theft.

Families of stranded Sailors appeal for help

The families of the sailors stranded in Equatorial Guinea demanded their safe return to India. “Our sons stranded there (Equatorial Guinea) should be safely brought back is our only demand,” said a family member.

A family member of one of the other sailors said, “He had left on July 18 to join the ship, however, the ship was taken over on August 12, when they were about to reach Nigeria. An allegation of stealing crude oil was levelled against them. However, after several rounds of investigation, the vessel was found empty. Yet the company also paid the fine and still they haven’t been released.” She further added about the latest update on the situation of the sailors and said, “The sailors have been brought to the port of Equatorial Guinea to be handed over to Nigeria. We don't know why the sailors are being transported to and from the hotel, shipping vessel and the port.”

MEA's efforts on to bring back the stranded Indian sailors

India's External Affairs Ministry is making sustained efforts to bring back the stranded Indian sailors after they alleged unlawful detention and coercion. Nigeria, however, asserted that they will be prosecuted.

The embassy in Equatorial Guinea and the High Commission in Nigeria are working closely with each other to free the crew members of MV Heroic Idun. “All crew members are safe and those in the Detention Centre have been shifted to the ship,” the mission in Equatorial Guinea tweeted.

The Union government on Tuesday, November 8, provided food and water to the 16 Indian sailors, who were illegally detained in Equatorial Guinea.

This Embassy and our High Commission in Abuja are closely working with authorities of Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria for the early release of crew members of MV Heroic Idun.

All crew members are safe and those in the Detention Centre have been shifted to the ship. — India in Equatorial Guinea (@GuineaIndia) November 7, 2022

The Indian sailors were a part of the 26-member crew of the ship, which was illegally detained nearly three months ago in Equatorial Guinea. Notably, the vessel has a total crew of 26 persons out of which 16 are Indians.

