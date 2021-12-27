Kin Of 222 MSRTC Staffers Who Died Of COVID-19 Have Applied For Jobs: Minister

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation has received 222 job applications in the compassionate grounds category by kin of staffers who died of COVID-19 in the last couple of years, state minister Anil Parab said on Monday.

He was replying in the Legislative Council to a starred question raised by MLC Sadashiv Khot.

“One person from the family of an MSRTC employee who succumbed to COVID-19 is eligible for a job in the undertaking under the compassionate principle. The corporation has received 222 applications so far under this, of which 34 requests have been sanctioned. Of them, 10 have been given jobs as well," Parab said.

He said kin of 19 COVID-19 victim staffers have chosen to take Rs 10 lakh as compensation instead of accepting jobs, and six such proposals have been accepted.

"The kin of 81 deceased staffers have requested that their claim be reserved because their children are still studying. In 120 cases, kin have not yet submitted documents. The corporation has also included five new posts, apart from those in class 3 and 4, where the applicants can get jobs on compassionate principle," Parab said.

The corporation has given Rs 50 lakh financial assistance to the family members of 10 employees, he added.

