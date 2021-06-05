'Kind Attention': Govt Extends Help To Indian Students Studying Abroad Now Stuck In India

If Indian students studying abroad are currently stuck in India due to COVID-19 restrictions or have other comparable concerns, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has asked them to contact their OIA-II Division. While sharing two emails from the students who are facing mobility issues due to the pandemic, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote on Twitter, "Kind Attention! Indian students studying abroad but stuck in India due to COVID-19 and related issues can get in touch with the OIA-II Division at @MEAIndia."

MEA extends help to students

The official statement issued by MEA read, "Indian students studying abroad who are stuck in India owing to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions and mobility issues can send their coordinates, that is, email ID and mobile number to OIA-II Division at Emails: us.oia2@mea.gov.in and so1oia2@mea.gov.in."

This occurs as a result of COVID-19 restrictions implemented by numerous countries, which are causing complications for international students. As a result of COVID-19 limits and border closure concerns, a large number of students now enrolled in higher education in foreign nations are studying remotely. Some of them have ended up in India. According to reports, Indian students who have taken Covaxin or Russia's Sputnik V vaccine are being requested to re-vaccinate at a number of international institutes because both vaccines have not yet been certified by the World Health Organization.

COVID-19 situation in India

India's daily new COVD-19 cases fell substantially on Saturday, June 5, with 11,835 fewer infections than the previous day. India reported 1,20,529 new COVID-19 cases today, down from 1,32,364 infections yesterday, bringing the country's total infection count to 2,86,94,879. However, 3,380 people died in the period of 24 hours, bringing the total number of people killed to 3,44,082.

On the other hand, according to provisional data released at 7 p.m. today, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered in the country has topped 22.75 million (22,75,67,873). The first dose of COVID immunization was administered to 16,23,602 people aged 18 to 44 today, while the second dose was administered to 31,217 persons in the same age group. Since the beginning of Phase-3 of the vaccination campaign, a total of 2,58,45,901 persons have received their first dose and 1,18,299 have received their second dose across 37 states and union territories.

