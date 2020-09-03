King Cobra Sighted At Altitude Of Over 2,100 M In Uttarakhand, Sets New Record

A king cobra was found at the Mukteshwar village of Nainital district on Wednesday, September 2 at an altitude of around 2,170 meters. According to the reports, following this rare event, a forest official said that it was probably the first such sighting of the reptile specie at such an altitude.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjeev Chaturvedi, Chief Conservator of Forests (Research) said, "It is probably the highest place (around 2,170-meter altitude) in the world where king cobra has been seen". He added, "Few king cobras have been found at high altitude places recently. This is unusual as they are cold-blooded".

He further added that research is being done on the matter.

12-15 feet long king cobra rescued

Meanwhile, a 12-15 feet long king cobra was rescued from a well in Burujhari village in Odisha on July 22. According to reports, the incident took place in the Ganjam district of the state and the snake was rescued by forest officials, who later released it into the wild. As per news agency ANI, locals spotted the snake in an abandoned well and informed the state forest department immediately, who then sent a team to the spot and carried out the rescue operation.

Inputs/Image: ANI