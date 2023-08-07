King Cobra Found In Uddhav Thackeray's Matoshree Residence | Watch

A four-foot-long King Cobra snake was found in the Matoshree residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The snake was reportedly spotted in the parking area of Bandra's Kala Nagar residence.

A wildlife protection and rescue group was called after the snake was found at around 1.30 p.m. The snake was lurking near the water tank when the rescue team sprang into action. The snake, which belonged to a venomous Cobra species, was carefully captured and released into its natural habitat.

A video of the rescue operations surfaced on the internet, where Uddhav Thackeray, along with his younger son Tejas Thackeray, can be seen watching the rescue operation.

According to a report published by National Geographic, a King Cobra's venom is not the most potent among venomous snakes, but the amount of neurotoxin they can deliver in a single bite—up to two-tenths of an ounce—is enough to kill 20 people, or even an elephant.