King Cobra Spotted In Sirmaur District Of Himachal Pradesh, Watch Intriguing Video

One of the longest snakes, King Cobra spotted for the first time in Paonta Sahib in the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh. Parveen Thakur, a resident of Himachal Pradesh saw the snake during one of his morning walks. He took pictures and videos of the snake and shared them on Twitter. After careful examination by the forest officials, it was confirmed that the snake sighted in the video was a King Cobra, which had previously not been sighted in Himachal Pradesh. The video of King Cobra has gone viral on social media and netizens, amazed by the development expressed their views in the comments section.

King Cobra spotted in Himachal Pradesh

Praveen Thakur shared the video of the snake on Twitter and tagged an Indian Forest Service officer asking for help with identification. The video shows the snake sliding from the ground to the wild bushes at a height. While sharing the video, Thakur mentioned that he noticed the snake after his pet Blackie alerted him during his morning walk. He then proceeded to record the snake on his camera. As per reports, the forest department team visited the area and found traces that showed the presence of the King Cobra in the area. Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has managed to gather 5K views and several reactions.

Meanwhile, a woman in Odisha's Mayurbhanj rescued an 8-foot long king cobra from near her home’s vicinity on Saturday, stunning the neighbourhood. Sasmite Gochhait, and her husband Akil Munda rescued the giant reptile after they noticed that their 2-year-old child had crawled near the snake. The father of the toddler managed to grab his son away from the snake and jump out the window. The woman, meanwhile, claims that she had never touched a snake prior to the incident but managed to catch the reptile, according to ANI.

