Retired IPS officer and former Puducherry L-G Dr Kiran Bedi on Saturday criticised the “failure” of the Punjab administration after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security suffered a breach earlier this week. Weighing in on the Wednesday incident when PM Modi’s cavalcade was stranded for 15-20 minutes atop a flyover in Bathinda while en route to Ferozepur, Bedi told Republic TV that “Punjab stands for protection and service” and questioned, “How can Prime Minister be ambushed? All concerned officers need to be probed.”

Bedi told Republic TV that all senior police officers were not present at the site because the Prime Minister’s security demands the presence of the Chief Secretary, the DGP, the collector of the district, among others. She questioned, “Where are they? I think we need to know why have they been absent? Is this a plan? Is there a prior plan to be absent? Did they know what was going to happen? I think it’s very very important.”

“Because if they knew what was going to happen then obviously there is a huge explanation to give…If DGP is absent by design, it’s a failure of the Indian police service. It’s the failure of the administration. The IAS Service must ask its own chief secretary, ‘why were you absent?’ ‘were you told to be absent?’ or ‘were you absent by lethargy?’,” Bedi questioned.

“I think the absence is reflective of a lightly design. That’s the real threat. That’s the anxiety. Because you see, these services are permanent. They are trained by law and they are accountable by law, to their own service till the last day of their breath. To serve the security of the state,” she added.

“Politicians one side, administration on the other,” stressed Bedi while questioning the senior police officers and the instructions they received when PM Modi was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crore and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur but had to return to New Delhi due to the security breach. Around 30km away from Hussainiwala, the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked by some protesters while on his way to reach the National Martyrs Memorial via road.

Kiran Bedi: PM Modi security breach has nothing to do with ‘culture of Punjab’

Lashing out at the administration, Bedi told Republic TV that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach in Ferozepur has nothing to do with the “culture of Punjab”. The retired IPS officer said, “I don’t think…as a woman from Punjab and an Indian police officer, it has got anything to do with my culture of Punjab. Sorry. The culture of Punjab stands for giving. Punjab stands for giving. Punjab stands for protection.”

“I am a Punjabi, I stand for protection. I stand for giving. I stand for service. That’s what our Guru’s have taught us, to serve the people,” Bedi said again questioning the absence of DGP because, according to her, if DGP would have been present at the site, “None of this would have happened”. She also called for authorities to reveal the arrangement put in place ahead of PM Modi’s scheduled visit. She said, “bridge is like an ambush, you can ambush a person.”

Dr Kiran Bedi said, “I think our Prime Minister was ambushed. We’re very lucky that the Prime Minister of India has finally reached safely. But, it’s an ambush.”

“To prevent this ambush was the primary responsibility of the chief secretary and the DGP. Because the chief secretary heads the civil administration and the DGP heads the police administration. They are the prime protectors,” she said. “If they failed to protect, they have to explain.”

