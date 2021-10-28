'Kiran Gosavi Neither Offered A Job, Nor Returned Money': Complainant Chinmay Deshmukh

In an exclusive interview with the Republic TV network, Chinmay Deshmukh, one of the complainants against Kiran Gosavi in a cheating case, stated that he has been threatened by Gosavi. Earlier, the self-established detective, Kiran Gosavi was nabbed by the Pune Police in connection with a cheating case lodged in 2018. Gosavi is cited as an independent witness by the NCB concerning the cruise drugs seizure case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is accused.

Chinmay Deshmukh told Republic TV, "I saw an ad on Facebook about hotel manegment jobs and then contacted Gosavi on Whatsapp about the same. Later, I met him in Mumbai about 3-4 times".

He added, "I was sent to Malaysia with a tourist stating that all the arrangements are made for the journey, further promising me of a job. But, upon reaching Malaysia. I had to wait at the airport for about 4 hours after which Gosavi informed me that there is no booking made in my name". When Chinmay called Gosavi after restoring to India, he was threatened and abused badly.

He said, "I know 4 other people who have been cheated by Gosavi the same way. I'm in touch with them as they are residing in different states including Tamil Nadu". He further informed that he and others have records of Gosavi giving them threat calls.

Chinmay Deshmukh further appealed to others who are cheated by Gosavi to come forward and register their complaints without fear.

Kiran Gosavi detained in Pune

Kiran Gosavi had stated that he wished to surrender to Uttar Pradesh as he felt threatened in Maharashtra after a lookout notice was issued over a cheating case in 2018. But, the Lucknow Police declined the claims of Gosavi attempting to surrender. Earlier on October 13, Pune city police had issued a look out circular (LOC) against Gosavi in this case to prevent his escape from the country.

A private investigator, Gosavi had gone incommunicado when his selfie and videos with Aryan Khan at the Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB office went viral indicating that he had unlimited access to the son of Shah Rukh Khan.

