Kiran Gosavi Remanded To Police Custody Till Dec 7 In Connection To Cheating Case

A Palghar court in Maharashtra on Thursday remanded Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) witness in Mumbai cruise drugs case, Kiran Gosavi to police custody till December 7, in a connection with a cheating case. Gosavi was arrested on Wednesday night. Earlier, he was arrested by Pune police in another cheating case.

It is pertinent to note here that Prabhakar Sail had alleged that NCB's Sameer Wankhede and private detective KP Gosavi, along with Sam D'Souza, had demanded money for the release of Aryan Khan in the drugs case. Gosavi was nabbed by the Pune police after a long manhunt that involved four police teams.

Gosavi has four cases of 'cheating' against him

Kiran Gosavi is currently lodged in the Lashkar Police Police station involving a cheating case and is reportedly going to remain in custody until November 17. Before this, he was kept in police custody for 12 days at the Faraskhana Police station.

Gosavi was first apprehended by the Pune Police on October 28 wherein one Chinmay Deshmukh had registered a case against him for cheating the latter of Rs 3 lakhs on the pretext of providing a job in Malaysia. On October 31, the Pune Police had registered two cases against Gosavi at Wanowarie Police Station (one complainant) and Lashkar Police Station (three complainants) of cheating.

Mumbai cruise drug bust

On October 2, NCB busted a high-profile drug party on a Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa. As per sources, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF.

Mid-sea, the NCB team raided the cruise ship and seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA, and ₹1,33,000 in cash. Eight people including Aryan Khan (Shah Rukh Khan's son) were arrested, while six others were let off by the NCB. As yet, 20 people have been arrested by the NCB based on 27 independent witnesses including - Manish Bhanushali and K.P Gosavi.

The case has now been transferred to NCB SIT from Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. The case was transferred keeping in view the allegations of corruption and extortion levelled against Wankhede.