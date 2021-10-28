After detaining Narcotics Control Bureau's independent witness Kiran Gosavi in connection with a 2018 cheating case, Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta addressed the media. Commissioner Gupta informed that Gosavi's arrest procedure is underway following which a chargesheet will be filed against him. In addition, Gupta also informed that if there are more complaints by any more victims against Gosavi, then the police will register fresh offence against him.

According to the Pune Police chief, Gosavi was nabbed at 3 am on Thursday. However, he also informed that he did not voluntarily surrender, but was nabbed based on specific inputs. Gupta informed that Gosavi had promised a job to a person who was sent to Malaysia, but he was cheated. The Pune Police received a complaint after that and a chargesheet was filed in March 2019, said Amitabh Gupta.

"That time Kiran Gosavi was not arrested but declared absconding. After that some reports emerged and his photographs went viral on social media. We got to know that the case is pending in Pune and to arrest him, we formed several teams. He was nabbed from one of the lodges in Pune. He has been detained and we are completing the procedure to arrest him and further investigation will be carried out," added Amitabh Gupta.

In another revelation, the Pune Police Commissioner informed that the first victim Chinmay Deshmukh has contacted the cops stating that he has been threatened. He added that if Deshmukh files a complaint then a new offence will be registered against Gosavi. The police are also set to conduct his medical and COVID-19 test following which he will be produced in the court. Providing further details, Gupta informed the media that Gosavi had travelled to several places like Lucknow, Hyderabad, Fatehpur, Jalgaon, Mumbai, Panvel and Lonavala. Commissioner Gupta also informed that the Pune Police will cooperate if any request comes from other agencies.

'Kiran Gosavi used alias, claimed to own businesses': Pune CP Amitabh Gupta

In another big revelation, Gupta informed the media that Kiran Gosavi was using Sachin Patil as alias name to stay in hotels and presented himself as a member of the 'Stop Crime Organisation' NGO. He also claimed to be a detective of some agencies apart from claims that he owns a metal and electronic gadgets import-export business. Gosavi's additional claims include job placements and many complaints have been registered at several places, the Pune CP added