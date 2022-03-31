Kiran Shaw Says 'vested Interests Hijacking Issue' As ‘religious Divide’ Post Creates Stir

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Thursday lamented that the vested interests are hijacking the issue that she had pointed out in an earlier tweet regarding the growing "religious divide" in Karnataka. Calling herself a proud Kannadiga further in her Twitter post, Shaw also expressed confidence about Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai resolving the issue.

"Unfortunately, vested interests are hijacking the issue to political parties. I am confident our CM @BSBommai will resolve the matter peacefully. I am a proud Kannadiga n don't want to see these incidents detract from economic progress. All parties need to work towards this," she tweeted.

BJP slams 'politically coloured' view

It is pertinent to mention here that Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's tweet comes after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the Biocon founder over her tweet wherein she called out the religious divide in Karnataka and questioned her silence on the Hijab controversy.

"It is unfortunate to see people like Kiran Shaw impose their personal, politically coloured opinion, and conflate it with India's leadership in the ITBT sector. Rahul Bajaj once said something similar for Gujarat, it is today a leading automobile manufacturing hub. " BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said.

"Good to see Kiran Shaw wake up to the religious divide in Karnataka. Did she speak up when a belligerent minority sought to prioritise Hijab over education or Congress framed rules excluding non-Hindus from Hindu institutions? She helped Congress draft their manifesto," he further added.

Good to see Kiran Shaw wake up to the religious divide in Karnataka. Did she speak up when a belligerent minority sought to prioritise Hijab over education or Congress framed rules excluding non-Hindus from Hindu institutions.



She helped Congress draft their manifesto. Explains? pic.twitter.com/qFcQQYXhBt — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 31, 2022

It should be noted here that Amit Malviya's remarks were in response to Shaw's tweet wherein the entrepreneur said, "Karnataka has always forged inclusive economic development and we must not allow such communal exclusion- If ITBT (Information Technology and Biotechnology) became communal it would destroy our global leadership. BS Bommai, please resolve this growing religious divide."

Responding to a query on the tweet, CM Bommai said that everyone should cooperate in maintaining peace and order. "Karnataka is known for peace and progress, and everyone should observe restraint and see to it that it is not affected. When social issues arise, there is a possibility for us to discuss and resolve it. So before going public, everyone should observe restraint," he added.

Non-Hindu vendors barred from trading in Udupi temples

The issue of denial of permission initially began as banners were placed during the annual Kaup Marigudi festival in the Udupi district, which said non-Hindu vendors and traders should not be allowed entry, and the temple management paid heed to the request of certain pro-Hindu organisations. Later, similar banners were displayed at other temples in the Dakshina Kannada district.

Some Hindu activists have submitted memoranda to officials in different parts of the State citing the Karnataka Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1997.