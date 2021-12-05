Kiren Rijiju Assures Of Simplifying India's Justice System; 'Centre Taking Measures'

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju stated on Sunday that a large number of paralegal volunteers have been appointed by his Ministry to create awareness amongst people so that they can take advantage of free legal camps to get speedy justice. He also assured that the Central government is taking various measures to simplify the justice delivery system in India.

Rijiju said, "A large number of paralegal volunteers (PLV) has been appointed by his ministry to create necessary awareness among people so that they can take advantage of free legal camps to get speedy justice. The Union government is also working to ease the process of law to release those who are in jails for long due to non-hearing of their cases."

"Besides providing legal aid to rural people, the PLVs are also making them aware of free legal aid schemes of the government, I have promised the local bar association to come again to meet them if it organises one such free legal camp," Rijiju added, while addressing a one-day legal-cum-medical literacy camp organised by the District Legal Services Authority.

It's become fashion for 'some elements' to oppose laws passed by Parliament: Kiren Rijiju

Meanwhile, on Novermber 26, days after the Centre had ordered the repealing of the contentious Farm Laws, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had said that it was disturbing to see “certain elements” oppose the implementation of laws that are passed by the Parliament constitutionally.

Speaking at the launch of an online course on the Indian Constitution, Rijiju had acknowledged that as citizens of a democratic country, we have the right to oppose, differ, and dissent. But at the same time, whatever is done constitutionally must be respected, he said. Rijiju had said that it has become a fashion for “some elements” to accuse the government of not following the Constitution or to propagate that a law passed by the majority is 'unconstitutional.' Such elements are emerging more in the “deeper areas” of the country, he had stated, describing it a “very disturbing” scenario. Debates and discussions on laws should be held in the Parliament, Rijiju emphasised. Talking about the times when BJP was in the Opposition, he said that the party opposed the passing of certain laws in the Parliament and held extensive debates on the proposed legislation. But once the bill becomes law, we would always keep quiet, he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

